41,962 candidates appear for TNPSC Group II exam in Tiruchi

As many as 41,962 candidates appeared for the Group II examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in Tiruchi on Saturday. A total of 8,057 candidates were absent with the present percentage of 83.89%.

In Tiruvarur, 14,192 candidates attended the examination in 56 centres while 2,120 candidates were absent. In Perambalur district, about 10,049 candidates appeared in 38 examination centres, while 1,738 were absent.

Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said that out of 8,598 students, 7,307 students had written the exam in the district on Saturday. He said that 27 examination centres had been established in different parts of the district. In Mayiladuthurai, about 9,929 candidates appeared in 39 examination centres. While 1,632 candidates were absent.

In Pudukottai district, about 19,612 candidates appeared while 3,009 candidates were absent. Collector Kavitha Ramu, who inspected an examination centre in the city, said elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of examinations. Eighty-two centres were set up in different parts of the district.