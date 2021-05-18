4,169 fresh cases, 47 deaths in central region

18 May 2021 21:52 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Tuesday recorded 4,169 fresh cases of COVID 19 and 47 deaths.

TiruchIidistrict registered a maximum number of new cases and deaths. A total of 1,271 persons were found to have tested positive for the virus and 16 patients succumbed to the virus. A 37-year-old male from TiruchI was among those died.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, all districts recorded new cases in three digits. A total of 805 patients tested positive for the virus in Tiruvarur district. The daily count was 652 in Nagapattinam. Nine patients succumbed to the deadly virus in Nagapattinam district.

Thanjavur district recorded 475 new cases and nine deaths, Karur district recorded 313 fresh cases and nine deaths. The number new cases in Perambalur was 243, and the case count was 234 in Pudukottai. There were two casualties each in Pudukottai and Perambalur districts. Ariyalur registered 176 new cases.