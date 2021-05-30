41-year-old man ends life at COVID-19 care centre

TIRUCHI

A 41-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 allegedly ended his life by jumping out from a COVID Care Centre set up on National Institute of Technology campus near here.

Police sources said the victim from Ariyamangalam was accommodated at the COVID Care Centre a few days ago. He was said to be an alcoholic and was reportedly under mental stress.

He allegedly jumped out from the second floor of the care centre on Saturday night and was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where he died on Sunday morning, according to the sources.

His wife had also tested positive.

Thuvakudi Police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.