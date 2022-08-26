41 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 26, 2022 20:51 IST

Forty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

While Tiruchi reported a dozen fresh cases, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai had seven cases each. Six persons tested positive in Tiruvarur, three each in Karur and Nagapattinam, two in Pudukottai and one in Perambalur. Ariyalur had no fresh case on Friday.

Tiruchi district continued to have the maximum number of active cases in the region with 96 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 73 active cases, Thanjavur 55, Tiruvarur 32, Perambalur 31, Karur 23, Pudukottai 18, Nagapattinam 16 and Ariyalur 12.

