41 new positive cases in central districts

Forty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported in central districts on Tuesday. There was no death on account of the virus.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, all eight districts in the region, except Thanjavur, recorded less than 10 cases. The maximum number of 14 cases was reported in Thanjavur district, followed by Tiruchi district with 9 cases.

While Perambalur district reported no new case on Tuesday, Ariyalur added two cases. Karur and Pudukottai districts recorded three new cases each. Four persons tested positive for the virus in Nagapattinam and six in Tiruvarur

A total of 52 positive patients were discharged after treatment in central districts on Tuesday. Thanjavur district saw the discharge of 19 cases from various hospitals. Eleven patients were discharged in Tiruchi district.