41 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 12 in Tiruchi, seven each in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, five in Pudukottai, four in Nagapattinam, two each in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur districts.

Out of 243 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 67, Tiruvarur 53, Thanjavur 31, Nagapattinam 30, Ariyalur 23, Mayiladuthurai 16, Pudukottai 15, Karur and Perambalur had four active cases each.

