41 new COVID-19 cases in central region

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
September 29, 2022 20:50 IST

Forty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 14 in Tiruchi and nine in Thanjavur. Mayiladuthurai reported five new cases, while Pudukottai had four and Nagapattinam had three cases. Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts accounted for two new cases each, while Karur and Ariyalur districts reported one fresh case each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 115 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. Mayiladuthurai had 64 active cases, Thanjavur 50, Perambalur 40, Pudukottai 29, Karur 22, Nagapattinam 20, Ariyalur 17, and Tiruvarur 13.

