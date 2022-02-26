41 new cases, one death in central districts

The central districts reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Saturday, as per data provided by the State Health Department. . One fatality was reported in Tiruvarur.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new cases with 13 persons testing positive on Saturday. Thanjavur reported 10 fresh infections. The remaining districts recorded single digit tallies. Six persons tested positive in Tiruvarur. Karur and Nagapattinam districts each reported four new infections.

Ariyalur had three new cases, while Pudukottai had one new infection. No new cases were recorded in the districts of Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur.