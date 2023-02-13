ADVERTISEMENT

41 injured in jallikattu in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts

February 13, 2023 05:45 am | Updated February 12, 2023 11:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Totally 660 bulls were released during the jallikattu

The Hindu Bureau

A youth attempts to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held at Koolamedu village near Attur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 28 January 2023. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As many as 41 people were injured in two jallikattu events organized at Manjampatti village in Tiruchi district and Thirunallur village in Pudukottai district on Sunday. 

Totally 660 bulls were released during the jallikattu held at Manjampatti with 166 tamers participating and 18 people were injured of which two were taken to the Government Hospital, Manapparai for treatment. The others were treated as out-patients at the event venue, said police sources. 

The jallikattu organised at Thirunallur saw 535 bulls released and 300 tamers participated. As many as 23 people were injured of which seven were taken to hospitals for treatment, said sources.

Meanwhile, a bull which was being brought to the event at Thirunallur in the morning died of injuries it sustained after allegedley jumping out of a mini-freight vehicle. The injured bull was taken to a veterinary doctor, but it died., said police sources.

