41 injured in jallikattu at three villages in Pudukottai district

March 10, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-one persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Neivasal, Sengalakudi, and Edaiyathur villages in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

A total of 932 bulls were released in the event at Edaiyathur with the number of participating tamers being 300. The police said 21 persons were injured. Of these, five were referred to hospital and the remaining 16 were treated at the venue. 

The event at Sengalakudi saw 796 bulls released with 300 tamers taking part. Twelve persons were injured. Of them, three were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The other injured were treated at the venue. 

Eight persons injured in the jallikattu organised at Neivasal. Two of them were referred to Government Hospital, Tirumayam and the others were treated at the venue. The event saw the release of 250 bulls with 30 tamers participating in it, the sources added. 

Tiruchi / animal / religious festival or holiday

