41 garbage hotspots turn beautified green spaces in Tiruchi

Published - September 26, 2024 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an aim to promote the recycle and reuse concept, elements from littered waste have been used to beautify these spots and ceramic toilet closets were used to grow plants.

Ancy Donal Madonna

A garbage hotspot that has been converted into a green space in Kuzhumikarai in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Within a year of launching its cleanliness drive, the Tiruchi City Corporation has converted about 41 garbage-vulnerable points into beautified green spaces.

The initiative was launched in September 2023 and and since then 41 spots, both in residential and commercial areas, have been reclaimed and transformed into green spaces through the outsourcing agency managing the city’s waste collection.

The civic body had identified garbage-vulnerable points in all four zones to beautify the spots. The sanitation workers would clear the waste dumped in such spaces, which are usually under the flyovers, walkways, and enclosures of transformers.

A garbage-vulnerable point that has been converted into a mini garden on Kalaivanar Street (Ward 50) in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 

The hotspots were transformed into beautified green spaces to prevent dumping of garbage and open urination. Salai Road, Bheema Nagar, Butterworth Road, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Williams Road, Ramalinga Nagar, Kalaivanar Street, Geethapuram, Collectorate Road, New Raja Colony, Krishnapuram Road, Allithurai Road, Kuthbisha Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Kalnayakkan Street and Keezha Sarayapattarai Street in Woraiyur were among the areas where the initiative had been successful.

In an aim to promote the recycle and reuse concept, elements from littered waste have been used to beautify these spots. Ceramic toilet closets and discarded pots were used to grow flowering and ornamental plants. Similarly, tyres recovered from the waste were used as reusable flower pots. As per the available space, the dump sites were converted into mini gardens, and some of the areas have been fenced to secure the greenery.

The beautified spots are monitored round the clock to make the transformation effective. The officials have decided to penalise violators to safeguard the reclaimed space.

According to the officials, before launching the cleanliness drive, there were over 600 garbage-vulnerable points in the city, but now the number has been reduced to around 300. “Some of the spots, including roadsides and small areas, where the initiative is not possible, were cleared and reclaimed,” said a senior official.

The civic body aims at converting all garbage-vulnerable points in the city, and steps are being taken to identify more such points. This way, the Corporation hopes to bring about a behavioural change in people.

