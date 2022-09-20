41 fresh COVID 19 cases in central region

Forty-one persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Sixteen persons tested positive for the virus in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur reported nine fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai seven, Nagapattinam four, Pudukottai two and Karur, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts one each. There was no fresh case in Ariyalur district.

Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 87 persons undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 57 active cases, Thanjavur 33, Perambalur and Pudukottai 30 each, Karur 27, Tiruvarur 13 and Nagapattinam and Ariyalur 11 each