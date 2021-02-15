41 fresh cases of COVID 19, two deaths reported in central region

TIRUCHI

15 February 2021 21:18 IST

The central region on Monday reported 41 fresh cases of COVID-19. Two deaths were reported in the region, both in Tiruchi, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 49-year-old woman with a history of chronic kidney disease and an 85-year-old man with co-morbidities, including hypertension, succumbed to the viral infection.

Tiruchi reported 12 fresh cases for COVID-19 and Tiruvarur 10. Three patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Monday.

The other districts in the region reported less than 10 cases each. Seven patients tested positive in Tiruvarur and five in Karur. Pudukottai reported four fresh cases and Nagapattinam two. In Ariyalur, one patient tested positive for COVID-19 while no fresh case was reported in Perambalur for the second consecutive day.