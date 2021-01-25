41 fresh cases in delta region

The central region recorded less than 50 positive cases of COVID 19 and no death on account of the virus for the second consecutive day on Monday.
Forty-one persons tested positive in the eight districts. All the districts, except Tiruchi, reported new cases in single digits. The declining trend in the daily numbers in recent days has come as a much needed relief for healthcare workers. According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, Tiruchi reported 13 cases; Perambalur had no fresh case, nine tested positive in Tiruvarur district; five each in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts; four each in Karur and Pudukottai; and one in Ariyalur.
As on Monday, Tiruchi also had the maximum number of 103 active cases, including those in home quarantine, in the region. Thanjavur had 90 cases, Tiruvarur 82, Nagapattinam 60, Karur 39, Pudukottai 28, Ariyalur 9 and Perambalur 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath