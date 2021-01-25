41 fresh cases in delta region

The central region recorded less than 50 positive cases of COVID 19 and no death on account of the virus for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Forty-one persons tested positive in the eight districts. All the districts, except Tiruchi, reported new cases in single digits. The declining trend in the daily numbers in recent days has come as a much needed relief for healthcare workers. According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, Tiruchi reported 13 cases; Perambalur had no fresh case, nine tested positive in Tiruvarur district; five each in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts; four each in Karur and Pudukottai; and one in Ariyalur.

As on Monday, Tiruchi also had the maximum number of 103 active cases, including those in home quarantine, in the region. Thanjavur had 90 cases, Tiruvarur 82, Nagapattinam 60, Karur 39, Pudukottai 28, Ariyalur 9 and Perambalur 1.