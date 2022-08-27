41 fresh cases in central districts

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI:
August 27, 2022 21:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty-one fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central districts on Saturday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi district topped the list with 11 patients testing positive for the virus followed by Thanjavur with eight cases. Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur reported five cases each. While the number was three in Ariyalur and Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Karur recorded four and two respectively.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Fifty persons, who were under treatment after being diagnosed with the virus, were discharged in central districts on Saturday. Tiruchi district topped the list with the discharge of 20 patients followed by 11 in Thanjavur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app