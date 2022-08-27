41 fresh cases in central districts

Forty-one fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central districts on Saturday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi district topped the list with 11 patients testing positive for the virus followed by Thanjavur with eight cases. Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur reported five cases each. While the number was three in Ariyalur and Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Karur recorded four and two respectively.

Fifty persons, who were under treatment after being diagnosed with the virus, were discharged in central districts on Saturday. Tiruchi district topped the list with the discharge of 20 patients followed by 11 in Thanjavur.