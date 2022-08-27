41 fresh cases in central districts
Forty-one fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central districts on Saturday.
According to a bulletin issued by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi district topped the list with 11 patients testing positive for the virus followed by Thanjavur with eight cases. Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur reported five cases each. While the number was three in Ariyalur and Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Karur recorded four and two respectively.
Fifty persons, who were under treatment after being diagnosed with the virus, were discharged in central districts on Saturday. Tiruchi district topped the list with the discharge of 20 patients followed by 11 in Thanjavur.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.