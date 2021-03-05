41 cases in delta

TIRUCHI

05 March 2021 20:40 IST

The central districts on Friday reported 41 cases of COVID-19. No death was recorded in the region, according to ae bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

In Thanjavur, 14 patients tested positive, while Tiruchi reported 11. Five tested positive in Pudukottai, and four each in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts reported one each.

