41 cases in central region

Forty-one more persons tested positive for the novel corona virus in central region on Tuesday. There was no COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the bulletin of the State Health Department.
Among the eight central districts, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts recorded 10 fresh cases each. Tiruvarur district added half-a-dozen new cases and Nagapattinam five. Four persons tested positive for the virus in Karur. Ariyalur and Pudukottai reported three fresh cases each. For the third consecutive day, Perambalur saw no new case.
As on Tuesday, Thanjavur had the maximum number of 108 active cases, including those undergoing treatment at hospital and in home quarantine, in the region. Tiruchi had 92 active cases, Nagapattinam 61, Tiruvarur 48, Karur 44, Pudukottai 32, Ariyalur 12 and Perambalur 7.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath