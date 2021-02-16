41 cases in central region

Forty-one more persons tested positive for the novel corona virus in central region on Tuesday. There was no COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the bulletin of the State Health Department.

Among the eight central districts, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts recorded 10 fresh cases each. Tiruvarur district added half-a-dozen new cases and Nagapattinam five. Four persons tested positive for the virus in Karur. Ariyalur and Pudukottai reported three fresh cases each. For the third consecutive day, Perambalur saw no new case.

As on Tuesday, Thanjavur had the maximum number of 108 active cases, including those undergoing treatment at hospital and in home quarantine, in the region. Tiruchi had 92 active cases, Nagapattinam 61, Tiruvarur 48, Karur 44, Pudukottai 32, Ariyalur 12 and Perambalur 7.