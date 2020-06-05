Tiruchirapalli

403 migrant workers sent home

TIRUCHI

A total of 403 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh who had been working in various districts, including Tiruchi, were sent to their native State by a Shramik special train from here on Friday.

The labourers were brought from various districts, including Karur, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga and Cuddalore to the Tiruchi railway junction. They were given food packets and ensured personal distancing while they boarded the train. Collector S. Sivarasu saw them off at Tiruchi Junction, an official release said.

Meanwhile, a total number of 108 Malaysian nationals who were stranded in the State due to the lockdown left for Kuala Lumpur by a Malindo Air flight on Friday. The flight landed here at around 10.17 a.m. and left for Kuala Lumpur at around 11.47 a.m., airport sources said.

