400th overhauled diesal loco dispatched

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here crossed yet another milestone when it dispatched the 400th Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) diesel locomotive on Saturday, after completely overhauling it on its sprawling premises during the current lockdown period.

The overhauled PSU broad gauge loco belonging to the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bhilai Plant, was flagged off at the workshop premises on Saturday by a team of senior supervisors of the Diesel Wing, by maintaining COVID-19 protocol, in the presence of Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram and other officers.

The workshop, which was nominated by the railways to carry out periodic overhaul of all types of diesel locomotive started carrying out overhauling of diesel locomotives belonging to PSUs from 1995 onwards. The first PSU loco to be overhauled and rehabilitated was owned by TISCO, Jamshedpur.

Due to the excellent quality of the workmanship in respect of periodic overhauling, various PSUs such as NTPC, SAIL, National Aluminium Company and some State PSUs such as Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board began to send their locomotives to the workshop for periodic overhauling over the years.

Workshop authorities said about 15 to 20 PSU locos were being received on an average at the workshop every year for periodic overhauling. During the last 25 years, the workshop earned ₹552.05 crore as non-fare revenue earnings by carrying out periodic overhauling of PSU locos alone.

The 100th PSU loco was turned out in 2002; 200th PSU Loco in 2008 and 300th in 2015. As part of overhauling, the workshop also carries out various cabin crew-friendly modifications in the locomotive as per customer requirements. The workshop provides complete support for post overhauling defects in the loco.

The locos were being given a fresh coat of polyurethane painting to improve their aesthetic look and durability. In the 2019-20 financial year, the workshop had carried out periodic overhauling of 24 PSU locos which was the maximum number turned out in a year.

It is expected to carry out periodic and intermediate overhauling of 30 PSU locos in the current fiscal.