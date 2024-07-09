GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4,000 houses to be built under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme in Tiruchi district

One lakh new houses are to be constructed this year in the State under the new scheme and administrative sanction had been given

Published - July 09, 2024 11:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

The district administration plans to construct 4,000 houses under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, one of the flagship programmes of the State government.

One lakh new houses are to be constructed this year in the State under the new scheme. Administrative sanction had been given for the scheme. It seeks to provide a financial assistance of ₹3.10 lakh for each house constructed under the programme. It includes convergence with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Swachh Bharath Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).

As per the programme, the minimum plinth area of each of the house will be 360 s.ft. It is proposed that 90 person days will be provided to each beneficiary for house construction and 10 person days will be provided for construction of toilet under the MGNREGS. It will be provided with a unit assistance of ₹12,000 under the SBM-G.

In Tiruchi district, plans are afoot to build 4,000 houses in all 14 panchayat unions. The Rural Department officials are working to identify the beneficiaries.

S. Devanathan, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, told The Hindu that the process of identifying beneficiaries had been initiated. Kalaignar Veetu Vasathi Thittam resurvey 2021, new hut survey 2022, and housing for all survey 2022 would be taken into account to select beneficiaries. The surveys would be verified to check the present condition of the households. It would reveal whether the title holders had constructed houses or continued to live in tiled or mud structure. The State government had come out with the guidelines to select beneficiaries. Nearly 50% of the jobs had been completed.

He said the beneficiaries list would be placed before the gram sabha meetings for ratification. Orders would then be issued to construct houses.

