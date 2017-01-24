Tiruchirapalli

40 tonnes of garbage cleared

Corporation workers clearing garbage from the MGR statue roundabout in Tiruchi on Monday.

Corporation workers clearing garbage from the MGR statue roundabout in Tiruchi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

Corporation employees launched a massive cleaning operation on Anna Nagar link road and areas surrounding MGR statue junction to clear garbage piled up during the 120-hour uninterrupted pro-jallikattu protest.

A total of 115 sanitary workers, drawn from various wards of the city, began the cleaning work soon after the police evacuated the protesters who started the sit-in protest on Wednesday morning. Food waste, biscuit boxes, polythene mats, polythene bags, used water bottles, water packets, food containers and food boxes were cleared from the area. Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that about 40 tonnes of garbage were cleared from the spot on Monday alone.

The exercise was undertaken on Anna Nagar link road, Bharathidasan Road, Lawsons Road and GH Road. Similarly, the Uyyakondan canal and the rainwater canal along the court, into which food waste were dumped, had been cleared.

The Commissioner said 120 tonnes of garbage had been cleared from the spot since Wednesday. Fogging operation was also undertaken.

