ADVERTISEMENT

40 tonees of waste cleared from the Cauvery and its banks

Published - October 02, 2024 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers cleaning garbage from the entrance of Amma Mandapam Padithurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, Tiruchi City Corporation conducted a special drive to clear garbage from the banks of Cauvery river and removed around 40 tonnes of waste. 

The drive focused on Aiyyal Amman Padithurai, Oda Thurai Padithurai, Thillai Nayagan Padithurai, Garuda Mandapam Padithurai, Amma Mandapam Padithurai, and Panjakarai Padithurai. The drive lasted from early morning at 4 a.m. till 5 p.m. employing around 50 conservancy workers for the work. 

ADVERTISEMENT

From the river and the banks, the conservancy workers collected discarded banana leaves, garlands, vegetable waste, and food packets which used to be distributed to the homeless persons. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to a rough estimate, around 50,000 people from different parts of the State visited Amma Mandapam and other bathing ghats and performed ‘tharpanam‘ (a ritual of paying respects to their forebears) on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya.

T. Manivannan, City Health Officer, said the 40 tonnes of garbage was collected on a single day during the cleaning drive at Amma Mandapam and other places. The Corporation would conduct similar exercises during important festivals, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US