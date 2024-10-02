GIFT a SubscriptionGift
40 tonees of waste cleared from the Cauvery and its banks

Published - October 02, 2024 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers cleaning garbage from the entrance of Amma Mandapam Padithurai.

Workers cleaning garbage from the entrance of Amma Mandapam Padithurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, Tiruchi City Corporation conducted a special drive to clear garbage from the banks of Cauvery river and removed around 40 tonnes of waste. 

The drive focused on Aiyyal Amman Padithurai, Oda Thurai Padithurai, Thillai Nayagan Padithurai, Garuda Mandapam Padithurai, Amma Mandapam Padithurai, and Panjakarai Padithurai. The drive lasted from early morning at 4 a.m. till 5 p.m. employing around 50 conservancy workers for the work. 

From the river and the banks, the conservancy workers collected discarded banana leaves, garlands, vegetable waste, and food packets which used to be distributed to the homeless persons. 

According to a rough estimate, around 50,000 people from different parts of the State visited Amma Mandapam and other bathing ghats and performed ‘tharpanam‘ (a ritual of paying respects to their forebears) on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya.

T. Manivannan, City Health Officer, said the 40 tonnes of garbage was collected on a single day during the cleaning drive at Amma Mandapam and other places. The Corporation would conduct similar exercises during important festivals, he said.

October 02, 2024

