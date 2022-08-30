40 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent
August 30, 2022 20:57 IST

TIRUCHI

Forty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

While Tiruchi reported a dozen fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai had nine cases. Five persons tested positive in Thanjavur, four in Pudukottai, three each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam and two each in Karur and Ariyalur. There was no fresh case in Perambalur.

Tiruchi district continued to have the maximum number of active cases in the region with 75 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 73 active cases, Thanjavur 37, Tiruvarur 28, Perambalur and Karur 26 each, Pudukottai 21, Nagapattinam 15 and Ariyalur nine.

