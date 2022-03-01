40 SC beneficiaries imparted entrepreneurship training

Loans up to 7.5 lakh will be provided for starting their ventures

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited is in the process of transforming 40 Scheduled Caste beneficiaries into entrepreneurs through a capacity-building training.

Those with annual family income below ₹2 lakh are undergoing a seven-day training that commenced on Monday for managing their chosen ventures. The training is being provided by Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Chennai, at the office of Nagapattinam District Small-Scale Industries' Association. The unique aspect of this project is that the applicants can be in the age group of 18 to 65 years.

Loans to a maximum of ₹7.5 lakh are provided for establishing shops, mini dairy, power laundry, tailoring and foot-wear making units, and purchasing lorries, tractors, power tillers, tourist cars, mini-lorries and autorickshaws.

A senior THADCO official said the high extent of subsidy — to the tune of 30% — was another attraction of this scheme. A maximum of 30% of the project cost or ₹2.25 lakh, whichever was lower, was forwarded as front-ended subsidy.

The applicant was expected to have experience in the trade applied. The assets created under the scheme should be registered only in the name of the applicant. The applicant should carry out the business in the district where subsidy was sanctioned.

The department was also reaching out to the past beneficiaries to impress upon them the need to repay loans in time, sources said.