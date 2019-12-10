Tiruchirapalli

40 kg of onion stolen from shop

Unidentified persons struck at a vegetable shop in Vandikara Street in Mayiladuthurai town in Nagapattinam and stole 40 kg of onion and cash late on Monday.

The shop owner, R. Sekhar, 45, closed the outlet on Monday night and came to open it the next morning when he found noticed the shop’s door broke open.

Police sources said the burglars decamped with 40 kg of onion and ₹12,000 cash kept inside the outlet. Acting on a complaint preferred by Sekhar, Mayiladuthurai police have registered a case.

