40 fresh cases of COVID-19 in central region, one death on Thursday

04 March 2021 19:51 IST

The central region reported 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. One death was reported in the region - in Nagapattinam, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 78-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease, hypertension and diabetes succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

Fifteen patients tested positive in Thanjavur and nine in Tiruchi. Five fresh cases each were reported in Tiruvarur and Pudukottai. Meanwhile, four cases were reported in Nagapattinam. Two patients tested positive in Karur.

Meanwhile, no fresh cases were reported in both Perambalur and Ariyalur districts on Thursday.