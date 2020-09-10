40 farmers trained in Fall Armyworm control

Programme organised by Sugarcane Research Centre at Sirugamani

About 40 farmers of Mann Winn Farmers Producers Organisation at Venkatachalapuram in Uppilliyapuram block in the district were briefed on ways to control Fall Armyworm in maize crop at an awareness-cum-training programme organised by the Sugarcane Research Centre, Sirugamani, on Wednesday.

The training was organised under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project jointly implemented by Water Technology Centre, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugamani, in Aiyyar Sub-basin.

The research station expects to reach out to a large number of farmers by training members of the FPO and help them control the invasive pest, which had caused extensive damage to maize crop in the district earlier.

Farmers were briefed on how the Fall Armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) attacks the maize crop in all stages and varieties of the crop. Cool temperature and intermittent rainfall favour the spread of the pest.

The incidence can be marked by the scrapping of leaves, emerging leaves having window like pinholes, frass materials in whorl regions and loss of top portion in leaves are the characteristic symptoms of this pest.

A single adult moth could lay up to 2,000 eggs. It was necessary to control the deadly pest through an integrated approach such as summer ploughing, application of eem cakes an hectare at last ploughing, seed treatment, raising border crops such as cowpea, sunflower, sesame, sorghum or chrysanthemum, intercropping with fodder grass desmodium, use of pheromone trap and light traps and chemical control by using recommended pesticides, scientists explained.

N. Tamilselvan, Professor and Head (in-charge), Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugamani, inaugurated the training in which scientists and experts briefed the farmers on various aspects of the pest control.

Scientist in-charge M. Sakila and others spoke.