4 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily case load stood at three in Tiruchi and one in Tiruvarur. There were no new cases in Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts. Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 44 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had 19 cases, Mayiladuthurai 17, Tiruvarur 14, Pudukottai 12, Perambalur and Ariyalur 11, Nagapattinam 10 and Karur nine.