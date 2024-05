A 39-year-old worker from Sitamarhi in Bihar working in a sweet stall died on Friday.

K. Devanra Rai while walking along the Sangiliyandapuram road swooned and died.

As reasons for his sudden death remains unknown, the Palakkarai police have filed a case and sent the body for post mortem.

