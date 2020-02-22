39 sheep die as bus ploughs into flock

TIRUCHI

22 February 2020 08:52 IST

A State Express Transport Corporation bus ploughed into a flock of sheep on the Tiruchi – Pudukottai national highway killing 39 sheep in the early hours of Friday.

The accident occurred at Mandaiyur diversion road along the national highway when the bus was on its way to Karaikudi from Chennai. Eight other sheep were injured in the accident.

Police sources said the flock of around 300 sheep were being taken to Thuvakudi in Tiruchi district from Thennalur in Pudukottai district for grazing when the accident occurred.

The animals were crossing the highway when bus driver S. Kuppusamy, 43, who apparently did not notice them in the small hours, ploughed into the flock. The Mandaiyur police in Pudukottai district have registered a case under IPC sections, including 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle).