39 sheep die as bus ploughs into flock

A State Express Transport Corporation bus ploughed into a flock of sheep on the Tiruchi – Pudukottai national highway killing 39 sheep in the early hours of Friday.
The accident occurred at Mandaiyur diversion road along the national highway when the bus was on its way to Karaikudi from Chennai. Eight other sheep were injured in the accident.
Police sources said the flock of around 300 sheep were being taken to Thuvakudi in Tiruchi district from Thennalur in Pudukottai district for grazing when the accident occurred.
The animals were crossing the highway when bus driver S. Kuppusamy, 43, who apparently did not notice them in the small hours, ploughed into the flock. The Mandaiyur police in Pudukottai district have registered a case under IPC sections, including 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.