39 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 28, 2022 21:16 IST

Thirty-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 12 in Tiruchi and eight in Mayiladuthurai district. Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Karur reported four fresh cases each, while Nagapattinam district accounted for three cases. Pudukottai had two cases; Perambalur and Ariyalur district had one fresh case each.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 80 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 70 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 47 in Thanjavur, 30 in Tiruvarur, 28 in Perambalur, 24 in Karur, 19 in Nagapattinam, 17 in Pudukottai, and nine in Ariyalur district.

