39 more test positive in central region

Thirty-nine persons, many of whom returned to their home towns from the Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday. Of them, 25 belong to Perambalur while six belong to Ariyalur, four to Tiruchi, two to Tiruvarur and one each from Thanjavur and Karur districts.

In Perambalur district, 22 of the 25 patients who tested positive had returned to their homes after working at the Koyambedu market. The patients were tested on May 2, and the results returned positive for all.

The other three patients were women - a relative of a man who returned from Chennai, a Village Health Nurse and her daughter. The nurse, a 40-year-old woman was a colleague of a man who tested positive at the Thungapuram Primary Healthcare Centre here last week. The woman’s 18-year-old daughter too, has contracted the infection.

All patients, except five of them, are undergoing treatment at the Perambalur Government Headquarters Hospital. Five patients over the age of 50 have been sent to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. The new cases have increased the total positive cases in the district to 36. Meanwhile, on Monday, samples were lifted from 173 more people who had travelled to Perambalur.

District Collector T. Santha announced that total lockdown would be enforced in nine villages- Nallarikkai, Keezha Perambalur and Puduvettakudi in Veppur block and Kolathur, Iluppaikudi, Thimmur, Arunagirimangalam, Sillakudi and Nannai in Alathur Block, from Tuesday to Thursday. No shops will be allowed to open. Hospitals and medical shops are exempt. No resident will be allowed to exit the containment areas while outsiders will not be allowed inside. Police personnel will monitor the areas round-the-clock.

The Collector also said that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown norms in Perambalur district due to the increasing number of cases. At the other three containment zones of Labbaikudikadu, Athiyur and Thungapuram, meat and fish shops must remain closed and all other shops will be allowed to open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Shops across the rest of the district will open from 9 a.m to noon.

In Ariyalur district, six patients, all men have tested positive for the infection on Monday. Samples were lifted from them after they arrived in the district on May 2 and were admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital. All patients who are asymptomatic will be monitored by the doctors at the Ariyalur GH while patients with co-morbid conditions such as blood pressure and diabetes will be sent to Tiruchi, officials here said.

District Collector D. Rathna said that the new relaxed lockdown norms announced by the State government would not apply to the Ariyalur municipality. Only shops selling essentials, vegetables, milk would be allowed to open between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A total of 148 individuals were facility quarantined and samples have been lifted from 105 people on Monday and sent to the Tiruchi K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing.

Meanwhile, In Tiruchi district, four men tested positive after returning to their hometowns from Chennai. Samples of 363 people, including 28 who arrived from Koyambedu were lifted on Sunday after they were all home quarantined. Of them, the four have tested positive for the infection and have been admitted to the Tiruchi GH while the remaining 359 have tested negative. However, all 359 of them have been asked to remain in home quarantine for a period of 14 days by health officials.

As on Monday, eight patients from Tiruchi, nine from Ariyalur, four from Perambalur and one from Pudukottai, a total of 22 patients are undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi GH.

In Karur district, a 20-year-old man, who travelled to the district from Koyambedu on Monday morning was stopped at a toll-gate and taken to the Government Medical College Hospital where he tested positive. The patient is asymptomatic, official sources here said.

In Thanjavur, a 28-year-old woman of Adhiyambanallur near Kabisthalam tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to official sources, she was one among the four persons who had returned to Thanjavur district recently from Chennai. She was staying along with her husband at Koyambedu where he worked as a daily wage labourer.

The couple were intercepted by officials on duty at the Neelathanallur check post and swab samples were collected from them. While the woman tested positive for the virus on May 5, her husband’s sample has turned out to be negative. The woman was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and their native Adhiyambanallur was brought under the surveillance of the health department, sources said.

In Tiruvarur district, two patients, a 19-year-old man and a three-year-old baby girl tested positive for COVID-19 . Both patients have been admitted to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.