39 injured in jallikattu near Tiruchi
Thirty-nine people were injured in a jallikattu organised at Thuvakudi on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Wednesday.
As many as 765 bulls were released at the event in which 302 tamers participated. Police sources said 33 among the injured were treated at the venue, while the remaining six persons were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.
