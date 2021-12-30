Tiruchirapalli

39 fresh cases, no COVID death in central region

The central region reported 39 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. No death due to the viral infection was reported in the districts.

All nine districts in the central region reported 10 or lesser COVID-19 cases. A total of 10 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Thanjavur while nine were reported in Tiruchi.

Six patients reported positive in Karur and five in Perambalur. Four contracted the infection in Tiruvarur, and two in Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur registered one case each on Thursday- the lowest in the region.


