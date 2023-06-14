388 kg ganja seized in Pudukottai

June 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Pudukottai police have seized 388 kg of ganja that was smuggled in a mini truck on the national highway near Ammachatram.

Acting on information, the team on night surveillance at the highway on Tuesday stopped a mini truck carrying vegetables near Ammachatram and checked the vehicle. The team found ganja concealed in 194 packets and hidden under the vegetables, with each packet containing about two kg of the contraband.

The vehicle was confiscated, and the police are on the lookout for the driver and cleaner, who fled the scene.