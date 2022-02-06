381 fresh positive cases, two fatalities recorded in Central districts

Fatalities have been in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam

The central region reported 381 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and accounted for two deaths, one each in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.

The number of fresh infections was highest in Thanjavur where 109 new cases were recorded.

Tiruchi recorded 64 fresh cases, followed by 52 in Karur, 46 in Nagapattinam, 42 in Pudukkottai, 33 in Ariyalur, 22 in Mayiladuthurai, 13 in Perambalur.

In terms of the number of COVID-19 patients discharged on Sunday after treatment at government facilities, Thanjavur had the highest number with 714 patients, followed by Tiruchi (536), Karur (219), Pudukkottai (167), Mayiladuthurai (144), Nagapattinam (142), Ariyalur (97) and Perambalur (78).