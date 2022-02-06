Tiruchirapalli

381 fresh positive cases, two fatalities recorded in Central districts

The central region reported 381 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and accounted for two deaths, one each in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.

The number of fresh infections was highest in Thanjavur where 109 new cases were recorded.

Tiruchi recorded 64 fresh cases, followed by 52 in Karur, 46 in Nagapattinam, 42 in Pudukkottai, 33 in Ariyalur, 22 in Mayiladuthurai, 13 in Perambalur.

In terms of the number of COVID-19 patients discharged on Sunday after treatment at government facilities, Thanjavur had the highest number with 714 patients, followed by Tiruchi (536), Karur (219), Pudukkottai (167), Mayiladuthurai (144), Nagapattinam (142), Ariyalur (97) and Perambalur (78).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2022 9:34:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/381-fresh-positive-cases-two-fatalities-recorded-in-central-districts/article38388981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY