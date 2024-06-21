ADVERTISEMENT

38 shops in Tiruchi sealed for selling banned tobacco substances

Published - June 21, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration department sealed 38 shops in Tiruchi city on Thursday for having sold banned tobacco substances. Fines totalling ₹12 lakh was imposed on the shops.

Based on the First Information Reports registered by the Tiruchi City Police, officials of the Food Safety department and police personnel split into multiple teams and went to the shops which sold banned tobacco substances and sealed them besides imposing fines.

Similar action would be initiated against shops elsewhere in Tiruchi district which are found selling banned tobacco substances repeatedly, a press release from the Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, R. Ramesh Babu said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / food safety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US