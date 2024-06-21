GIFT a SubscriptionGift
38 shops in Tiruchi sealed for selling banned tobacco substances

Published - June 21, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration department sealed 38 shops in Tiruchi city on Thursday for having sold banned tobacco substances. Fines totalling ₹12 lakh was imposed on the shops.

Based on the First Information Reports registered by the Tiruchi City Police, officials of the Food Safety department and police personnel split into multiple teams and went to the shops which sold banned tobacco substances and sealed them besides imposing fines.

Similar action would be initiated against shops elsewhere in Tiruchi district which are found selling banned tobacco substances repeatedly, a press release from the Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, R. Ramesh Babu said.  

Tiruchi / food safety

