38 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 38 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 15 in Tiruchi, eight in Thanjavur, four each in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam, two each in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai, one each in Karur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 318 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 92, Thanjavur 46, Tiruvarur 44, Nagapattinam 38, Ariyalur 33, Pudukottai 28, Mayiladuthurai 21, Perambalur 11, and Karur had five active cases.