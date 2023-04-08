HamberMenu
38 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 12 in Tiruchi, eight in Tiruvarur, six in Ariyalur, five in Nagapattinam, three in Mayiladuthurai, two in Thanjavur and one each in Pudukottai and Perambalur districts.

Out of 138 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 48, Tiruvarur 29, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur 14, Nagapattinam 12, Thanjavur 10, Karur and Pudukottai five, and Perambalur had one active case.

