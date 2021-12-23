Tiruchirapalli

38 fresh cases in central region

The central districts reported 38 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is the first time that the region has reported less than 40 cases on a single day since the second wave of the viral infection in May 2021. One patient succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi.

All nine districts reported 10 or less cases. Ten patients each reported positive for the viral infection in Thanjavur and Karur. In Tiruchi, nine patients tested positive.

Five patients reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur, One patient each tested positive in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Perambalur. In Ariyalur, no fresh case was reported on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 7:34:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/38-fresh-cases-in-central-region/article38022091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY