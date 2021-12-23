38 fresh cases in central region

The central districts reported 38 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is the first time that the region has reported less than 40 cases on a single day since the second wave of the viral infection in May 2021. One patient succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi.

All nine districts reported 10 or less cases. Ten patients each reported positive for the viral infection in Thanjavur and Karur. In Tiruchi, nine patients tested positive.

Five patients reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur, One patient each tested positive in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Perambalur. In Ariyalur, no fresh case was reported on Thursday.