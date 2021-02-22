38 fall ill due to food poisoning

Thirty-eight persons from the district fell ill and were admitted to Government Hospital at Ilupur on Monday after consuming variety food. The food was supplied to them in packets upon their return from the foundation stone laying function of the Cauvery - Gundar river link project that was held at Kunnathur village near Viralimalai on Sunday. Those admitted to the hospital were from Thennalur village and nearby areas.

Health Department authorities said food packets containing tamarind rice, boiled egg and pickle were given to them at Thennalur village after they returned from the function on Sunday. The officials said some of them had consumed the leftover food in the night. Sources said they complained of diarrhoea, mild fever and vomiting on Sunday night. Initially they went to the primary health centre at Thennalur. The 38 persons, majority of them being women, came to the Government Hospital at Ilupur where they were admitted on Monday and kept under observation. The health condition of all the 38 patients were stable, said the officials.