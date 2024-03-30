ADVERTISEMENT

38 candidates in the fray in Tiruchi

March 30, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-eight candidates are in the fray for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Durai Vaiko of MDMK, P. Karuppaiah of AIADMK, P. Senthinathan of AMMK and D. Rajesh of Naam Thamizhar Katchi are among the prominent candidates.

Fifty four candidates are in the fray for Karur Lok Sabha constituency. Out of 56 candidates, whose nominations were accepted after scrutiny on Thursday, two withdrew their nominations. S. Jothimani of Congress, sitting MP, K.R.L. Thangavel of AIADMK, V.V. Senthilnathan of BJP are among the candidates.

Fourteen candidates are in the final list of candidates for Chidambaram constituency. Thol. Thirumavalavan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal, M. Chandrahasan of AIADMK and P. Karthikayini of BJP are among the candidates.

