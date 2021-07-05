3,721 seats available under RTE Act in Thanjavur

A total of 3,721 LKG seats have been set aside in private non-minority self-financing schools for admission under the Right To Education Act of children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantageous groups in Thanjavur district.

While 1,568 LKG seats are available in 91 matriculation schools, 2,153 seats are available in 167 nursery and primary schools. The online application for admission to LKG under the quota began on Monday and the last date for submission is August 3, according to an official release.

The list of selected candidates will be displayed on the school notice boards on August 9 and if the number of applicants is high in a particular school, there will be a draw of lots on August 10.

An official release from Tiruvarur district says parents can approach the mariculation schools concerned, block resource centres, taluk education offices, District Education Offices and Chief Education Officer’s office at Tiruvarur to upload applications for admission under the RTE Act.