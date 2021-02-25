Tiruchirapalli

37 new positive cases in central region

The central region on Thursday reported 37 new cases of COVID-19. One death was reported in Thanjavur, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 56-year-old man with a history of diabetes succumbed to COVID-19 at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Thanjavur reported 14 new positive cases and Tiruchi recorded eight new cases. One patient who was undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital was discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Meanwhile, four patients each tested positive in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and three each in Karur and Pudukottai.

Ariyalur reported one new COVID-19 case while Perambalur reported no new case on Thursday.

