37 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

Thirty-seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 19 in Tiruchi and seven in Thanjavur. Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur reported three fresh cases, while Nagapattinam had two new cases. Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Karur districts accounted for one fresh case each. Tiruvarur district had no new case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 116 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. Mayiladuthurai had 63 active cases, Thanjavur 55, Perambalur 34, Pudukottai 23, Karur 21, Nagapattinam 13, Ariyalur 11, and Tiruvarur eight cases.