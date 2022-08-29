37 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 11 in Tiruchi and seven in Mayiladuthurai district. Pudukottai reported five fresh cases, while Tiruvarur district accounted for four cases. Thanjavur and Karur had three fresh cases each; Nagapattinam and Ariyalur had two cases each. There were no fresh cases in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi district had maximum number of active cases in the region with 73 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 72 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 38 in Thanjavur, 31 in Tiruvarur, 27 in Perambalur, 26 in Karur, 20 in Pudukottai, 14 in Nagapattinam, and eight in Ariyalur district.